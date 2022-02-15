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Our Take on the Super Bowl 56 Commercials and Halftime Show
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92 views • February 15, 2022
More space-Time ritual mind-control and reality bending from the pros - from the halftime show to the themes of the commercials.
Here's a full HD version for streaming and download: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SuperBowl56Decode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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Here's a full HD version for streaming and download: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SuperBowl56Decode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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