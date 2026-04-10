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Homesteading, Apricots, Off-Grid Energy, and Overcoming Disability Trolls
From the back porch after a long day, HopeGirl shares life at the homestead — apricot harvests, homesteading, off-grid living, energy projects, and thoughts on community, work, and faith.
In this video:
• Apricot harvest recipes: jam, syrup, cakes, tarts, ice cream, dehydrating, preserving, canning, freezing, and wine.
• Homestead gardens in Morocco: fruit trees, vegetables, herbs, composting, and sustainable living.
• Off-grid solutions: solar-powered water and battery backups, electricity plans, and hands-on energy experiments.
• Disability, work, and online harassment: reflections on integrity, earning an honest living, and community strength.
• Proverbs 31: a guiding principle for homesteading, family, and faith.
Keywords: apricot harvest, homesteading Morocco, off-grid living, grid-down energy, Clean Energy Academy, solar water system, disability, online trolls, Proverbs 31 woman, HopeGirl vlog.
The life here is busy — homesteading, building, preserving, and protecting what matters. Watch and see sustainable living, practical inventions, and faith at work in real time.
00:00:02– How do we process apricots on the homestead?
00:01:45– What can be made from a large apricot harvest?
00:03:29– How do we preserve apricots long term?
00:05:14– How do we dehydrate apricots correctly?
00:07:02– How do we prepare apricot tarts and syrup?
00:09:04– What fruit trees and garden crops grow on the homestead?
00:12:13– How do we grow sweet potatoes and grapes in a homestead setup?
00:16:25– How do we use our land to become self sustaining?
00:17:56– How do we create off grid backup power for outages?
00:18:41– What practical off grid solutions are we designing?
00:19:22– Why do homesteaders invent practical tools and systems?
00:22:48– What are we building to secure reliable water and electricity?
00:26:01– How do we run essential devices during a grid down situation?
00:27:40– What is the Clean Energy Academy focusing on now?
00:30:14– What challenges come with disability and homestead life?
00:31:12– How does disability affect family care and daily life?
00:35:37– Why does online trolling harm working families?
00:38:25– Should disability activity be reviewed when harassment occurs?
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