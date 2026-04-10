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Homesteading, Apricots, Off-Grid Energy, and Overcoming Disability Trolls
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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19 views • Yesterday

Homesteading, Apricots, Off-Grid Energy, and Overcoming Disability Trolls

From the back porch after a long day, HopeGirl shares life at the homestead — apricot harvests, homesteading, off-grid living, energy projects, and thoughts on community, work, and faith.

In this video:

• Apricot harvest recipes: jam, syrup, cakes, tarts, ice cream, dehydrating, preserving, canning, freezing, and wine.

• Homestead gardens in Morocco: fruit trees, vegetables, herbs, composting, and sustainable living.

• Off-grid solutions: solar-powered water and battery backups, electricity plans, and hands-on energy experiments.

• Disability, work, and online harassment: reflections on integrity, earning an honest living, and community strength.

• Proverbs 31: a guiding principle for homesteading, family, and faith.

Keywords: apricot harvest, homesteading Morocco, off-grid living, grid-down energy, Clean Energy Academy, solar water system, disability, online trolls, Proverbs 31 woman, HopeGirl vlog.

The life here is busy — homesteading, building, preserving, and protecting what matters. Watch and see sustainable living, practical inventions, and faith at work in real time.



Keywords
homesteadingoffgriddisabilityhopegirl
Chapters

00:00:02– How do we process apricots on the homestead?

00:01:45– What can be made from a large apricot harvest?

00:03:29– How do we preserve apricots long term?

00:05:14– How do we dehydrate apricots correctly?

00:07:02– How do we prepare apricot tarts and syrup?

00:09:04– What fruit trees and garden crops grow on the homestead?

00:12:13– How do we grow sweet potatoes and grapes in a homestead setup?

00:16:25– How do we use our land to become self sustaining?

00:17:56– How do we create off grid backup power for outages?

00:18:41– What practical off grid solutions are we designing?

00:19:22– Why do homesteaders invent practical tools and systems?

00:22:48– What are we building to secure reliable water and electricity?

00:26:01– How do we run essential devices during a grid down situation?

00:27:40– What is the Clean Energy Academy focusing on now?

00:30:14– What challenges come with disability and homestead life?

00:31:12– How does disability affect family care and daily life?

00:35:37– Why does online trolling harm working families?

00:38:25– Should disability activity be reviewed when harassment occurs?

Subscribe to the New Hopegirl Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@hopegirlblog

Join the HopeGirl Mailing list to get your free copy of audiobook QEG Chronicles-The Hopegirl Story

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/

Find Hopegirl on other platforms:

Hopegirl Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583

Hopegirl Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM

Hopegirl Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578665335423

Hopegirl Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hopegirlblogofficial/

Hopegirl Telegram channel, chat and groups https://t.me/Hopegirl587

Hopegirl Odysee https://odysee.com/@HopeGirl:5

Hopegirl Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hopegirlblog/home

Hopegirl Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@hopegirlblog

Hopegirl Substack https://substack.com/@hopegirlblog

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