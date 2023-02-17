Situation Update, Feb 17, 2023 - OPERATION CHAOS - Pattern of "accidents" points to deliberate sabotage by foreign actors

0:00 Derailment Investigation

26:28 Brighteon Studio News

31:20 The Tipping Point

43:30 Other Topics

53:22 Survival

1:08:07 Sasha Latypova





- CONFIRMED: FBI is investigating origins of hazardous materials "accidents"

- Another trail derailed near Detroit, with hazardous chemicals

- Pattern of sabotage points to foreign actors / operatives

- Most likely source is CCP, running "Operation Chaos" to cause DESTABILIZATION

- "Softening up" the USA before Russia declares world war

- Chaos designed to distract US govt. and split between two-front war

- U.S. military munitions nearly wiped out due to Ukraine donations

- China waiting for USA to be sufficiently weakened before launching attack

- Bombshell interview with Sasha Latypova

- Covid vaccines revealed as a DoD biological weapon

- Pentagon waging a depopulation war against the American people





