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What the Old Testament Says about Beer and Wine
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13 views • September 16, 2019
There are many strongly opinions given on the subject of drinking, but what does God say about drinking? In this video we're going to cut through the many human traditions on this subject and look at what the Old Testament says about drinking.
So, let’s attune our ears to hear and amend our beliefs to the faith delivered to us by the word of God.
Check out my Bible Exposition Blog for a detailed manuscript: http://bibleexposition.blog/2019/09/04/what-the-old-testament-says-about-drinking/
Engage our community on this topic on Minds without fear of censorship: https://www.minds.com/dci1456/blog/what-does-the-old-testament-say-about-drinking-1016212452012507136
So, let’s attune our ears to hear and amend our beliefs to the faith delivered to us by the word of God.
Check out my Bible Exposition Blog for a detailed manuscript: http://bibleexposition.blog/2019/09/04/what-the-old-testament-says-about-drinking/
Engage our community on this topic on Minds without fear of censorship: https://www.minds.com/dci1456/blog/what-does-the-old-testament-say-about-drinking-1016212452012507136
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