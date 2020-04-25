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WHEN ΙNSΙDΕRS are forced to ΒLΟW their WHISTLΕ. What FiveG ACTUALLY does BY DANA ASHLIE
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981 views • April 25, 2020
Originally published on Mar 30, 2019
Uploading this video again with a few changes to attempt to avoid sup+pression. Beyond health impacts, 5-Gee is the "nervous system" of their control grid take-over...what is the ultimate solution?
My email: [email protected]
How to FIGHT FIVE GΕΕ in your city!
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/how-to-oppose-small-cell-5g-towers/
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
As for those who feel moved to support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Blessings and much love to you family!
Uploading this video again with a few changes to attempt to avoid sup+pression. Beyond health impacts, 5-Gee is the "nervous system" of their control grid take-over...what is the ultimate solution?
My email: [email protected]
How to FIGHT FIVE GΕΕ in your city!
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/how-to-oppose-small-cell-5g-towers/
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
As for those who feel moved to support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Blessings and much love to you family!
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