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Weekly VAERS Update: 2,249 Dead, 50,861 "adverse Effects"! Astra Rebranded, Re-education In Florida
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41 views • April 04, 2021
Week after week we see the numbers of dead rise from the experimental gene altering poison even on the cdc controlled and underreported website! Meanwhile Astra is renaming their depop-shot after more death from blood clots. Florida is a safe haven for freedom yet in Clearwater they will re-educate students that refuse to mask!
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Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
welcometheeagle88 channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://apnews.com/article/business-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-0664be15a3e7bcbfe7131294f396fc13
https://greatgameindia.com/astrazeneca-vaccine-covishield-vaxzevria/
http://www.theuncensoredreport.com/2021/04/florida-high-school-to-reeducate-students-who-refuse-to-wear-covid-masks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/paging-dr-fauci-rand-paul-scolds-fauci-cdc-director-says-data-suggest-vaccinated-people-not-carry-covid-19-video/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
welcometheeagle88 channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://apnews.com/article/business-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-0664be15a3e7bcbfe7131294f396fc13
https://greatgameindia.com/astrazeneca-vaccine-covishield-vaxzevria/
http://www.theuncensoredreport.com/2021/04/florida-high-school-to-reeducate-students-who-refuse-to-wear-covid-masks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/paging-dr-fauci-rand-paul-scolds-fauci-cdc-director-says-data-suggest-vaccinated-people-not-carry-covid-19-video/
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