© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL LAB TEST (SEVILLE, SPAIN): THE CONVID INJECTION IS A GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLE SHOT
Follow
4
Share
Report
193 views • July 04, 2021
SOURCE: B - 2020 🍀
More information:
1) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/print-the-report-and-leave-it-everywhere.html
2) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
3) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/official-preliminary-report.html
4) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
https://bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
"El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained. According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.
Throughout the program it has blown everyone's mind that between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials corresponds to graphene oxide. As they have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein.
Orwell City has summarized, transcribed, translated, edited and subtitled the video in English for its readers."
More @ Orwellito channel:
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT OF PFIZER'S VACCINATION VIAL ANALYSIS EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA
https://bitchute.com/video/5OGlJnEuCUWu/
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINATION VIALS: PRINT THE OFFICIAL REPORT AND LEAVE IT IN HEALTH CENTERS! SHARE
https://bitchute.com/video/yd2x3CKCcY5x/
DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ: 'THE SPIKE PROTEIN DOESN'T EXIST'
https://bitchute.com/video/1fOT47dniYF4/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
As far as I understand it, they tested 1 vial so it will be important to get more from different batches and different manufacturers. I'd also like to see more confirmation from other researchers and different labs. I dont know what to make of this as of yet and on guard for now re the graphene oxide.
Ignore the 'virus' talk, there is no virus.
(He mentions NAC, I've been using it for quite some time now (I have 'lupus' and no, I will never take hcq..), NAC helps the liver)
Vaccines, magnetism and graphene oxide (@ matrixdecoded channel)
https://bitchute.com/video/abTTYNc416uW/
BRITTANY GALVIN UPDATE - DOCTOR CERTIFIES 'VACCINE' INJURY - MAGNETISM 5/06/2021
https://bitchute.com/video/fFKnIDAw8Y7e/
BRITTANY GALVIN JAB JOURNEY - 'NOT GOING TO STOP TILL SHE GETS ANSWERS WHY ARM IS MAGNETISED'
https://bitchute.com/video/TcriJUj0mw44/
CLARITY RE THE 'VACCINES' (STEFAN LANKA)
https://bitchute.com/video/O5FhId6IM81M/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
STEFAN LANKA ON NANOTOXICITY AND MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (ENG. SUBS)
https://bitchute.com/video/3GYOjVPxVV8J/
NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM. MANKIND IS INFUSED WITH NANOTECH.
https://bitchute.com/video/6MsmyWuGltFx/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction of Organic Compounds Based on Graphene Oxide Nanocomposites - PubMed
🔖 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32143401/
A novel approach for nanotoxicity evaluation in human cells using SERS
🔖 https://www.nanowerk.com/spotlight/spotid=44584.php
interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological Effects
🔖 https://www.intechopen.com/books/unraveling-the-safety-profile-of-nanoscale-particles-and-materials-from-biomedical-to-environmental-applications/interaction-of-nanoparticles-with-blood-components-and-associated-pathophysiological-effects
Read: NANOTOXICITY
🔖 https://wakeup-world.com/2013/03/14/chemtrails-the-consequences-of-toxic-metals-and-chemical-aerosols-on-human-health/
Toxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles
🔖 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013211001137
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
DR. STEFAN LANKA - GEFAHREN VON NANOPARTIKEL & MANIPULATION VON IMPFSTOFFSTUDIEN 🇩🇪
https://bitchute.com/video/vXmFlm8p3FVP/
Dr. Stefan Lanka - "Dangers of nanoparticles and manipulation of vaccine studies." Stefan sums it up - To claim to have done scientific studies is absolutely insane!
‣ Adjuvants, nanoparticles are incredibly dangerous, the body has no system to get rid of it.
‣ When nanoparticles travel through the body, when the muscles cannot hold them and they end up in the brain... that is what causes these severe adverse reactions that we see occurring.
‣ They never managed to manufacture a foreign protein, it never happened. Not a single mRNA vaccine has ever worked in animal studies, on the contrary.
‣ No placebo studies have been done in any vaccine study - The placebo group vaccines always contain adjuvants.
‣ These studies are conducted in the poorest countries, we don't hear any of it.
Nanoparticles are very reactive due to their tiny size and are therefore used as catalysts in many chemical reactions. In technical processes, for example, they cause the surfaces to behave completely differently than can be achieved by conventional methods.
More information:
1) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/print-the-report-and-leave-it-everywhere.html
2) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
3) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/official-preliminary-report.html
4) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
https://bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
"El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained. According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.
Throughout the program it has blown everyone's mind that between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials corresponds to graphene oxide. As they have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein.
Orwell City has summarized, transcribed, translated, edited and subtitled the video in English for its readers."
More @ Orwellito channel:
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT OF PFIZER'S VACCINATION VIAL ANALYSIS EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA
https://bitchute.com/video/5OGlJnEuCUWu/
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINATION VIALS: PRINT THE OFFICIAL REPORT AND LEAVE IT IN HEALTH CENTERS! SHARE
https://bitchute.com/video/yd2x3CKCcY5x/
DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ: 'THE SPIKE PROTEIN DOESN'T EXIST'
https://bitchute.com/video/1fOT47dniYF4/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
As far as I understand it, they tested 1 vial so it will be important to get more from different batches and different manufacturers. I'd also like to see more confirmation from other researchers and different labs. I dont know what to make of this as of yet and on guard for now re the graphene oxide.
Ignore the 'virus' talk, there is no virus.
(He mentions NAC, I've been using it for quite some time now (I have 'lupus' and no, I will never take hcq..), NAC helps the liver)
Vaccines, magnetism and graphene oxide (@ matrixdecoded channel)
https://bitchute.com/video/abTTYNc416uW/
BRITTANY GALVIN UPDATE - DOCTOR CERTIFIES 'VACCINE' INJURY - MAGNETISM 5/06/2021
https://bitchute.com/video/fFKnIDAw8Y7e/
BRITTANY GALVIN JAB JOURNEY - 'NOT GOING TO STOP TILL SHE GETS ANSWERS WHY ARM IS MAGNETISED'
https://bitchute.com/video/TcriJUj0mw44/
CLARITY RE THE 'VACCINES' (STEFAN LANKA)
https://bitchute.com/video/O5FhId6IM81M/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
STEFAN LANKA ON NANOTOXICITY AND MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (ENG. SUBS)
https://bitchute.com/video/3GYOjVPxVV8J/
NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM. MANKIND IS INFUSED WITH NANOTECH.
https://bitchute.com/video/6MsmyWuGltFx/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction of Organic Compounds Based on Graphene Oxide Nanocomposites - PubMed
🔖 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32143401/
A novel approach for nanotoxicity evaluation in human cells using SERS
🔖 https://www.nanowerk.com/spotlight/spotid=44584.php
interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological Effects
🔖 https://www.intechopen.com/books/unraveling-the-safety-profile-of-nanoscale-particles-and-materials-from-biomedical-to-environmental-applications/interaction-of-nanoparticles-with-blood-components-and-associated-pathophysiological-effects
Read: NANOTOXICITY
🔖 https://wakeup-world.com/2013/03/14/chemtrails-the-consequences-of-toxic-metals-and-chemical-aerosols-on-human-health/
Toxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles
🔖 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013211001137
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
DR. STEFAN LANKA - GEFAHREN VON NANOPARTIKEL & MANIPULATION VON IMPFSTOFFSTUDIEN 🇩🇪
https://bitchute.com/video/vXmFlm8p3FVP/
Dr. Stefan Lanka - "Dangers of nanoparticles and manipulation of vaccine studies." Stefan sums it up - To claim to have done scientific studies is absolutely insane!
‣ Adjuvants, nanoparticles are incredibly dangerous, the body has no system to get rid of it.
‣ When nanoparticles travel through the body, when the muscles cannot hold them and they end up in the brain... that is what causes these severe adverse reactions that we see occurring.
‣ They never managed to manufacture a foreign protein, it never happened. Not a single mRNA vaccine has ever worked in animal studies, on the contrary.
‣ No placebo studies have been done in any vaccine study - The placebo group vaccines always contain adjuvants.
‣ These studies are conducted in the poorest countries, we don't hear any of it.
Nanoparticles are very reactive due to their tiny size and are therefore used as catalysts in many chemical reactions. In technical processes, for example, they cause the surfaces to behave completely differently than can be achieved by conventional methods.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.