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Fully Vaccinated Means No Mask!
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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421 views • April 29, 2021
Sleepy Joe has announced that Americans who are fully jabbed will no longer have to wear a mask outdoors (except for if they are in crowded environments such as concerts).

However, those who are not fully jabbed or haven't received a single dose of the jab must continue to abide by the covid restrictions until they roll up their sleeve.

Biden says that this is one of the best reasons why people should get jabbed...not coercion at all!

Fly High, Fear Less.

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vaccinesdemocratsvaccinationmindukjoe bidenbidenunited statesunited kingdommandatory vaccinesmodernapfizercoronaviruscovid 19face maskscovid 19 vaccinemask mandateface coveringscovid restrictionspresident joe bidendare to fly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy