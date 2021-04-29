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Fully Vaccinated Means No Mask!
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421 views • April 29, 2021
Sleepy Joe has announced that Americans who are fully jabbed will no longer have to wear a mask outdoors (except for if they are in crowded environments such as concerts).
However, those who are not fully jabbed or haven't received a single dose of the jab must continue to abide by the covid restrictions until they roll up their sleeve.
Biden says that this is one of the best reasons why people should get jabbed...not coercion at all!
Fly High, Fear Less.
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However, those who are not fully jabbed or haven't received a single dose of the jab must continue to abide by the covid restrictions until they roll up their sleeve.
Biden says that this is one of the best reasons why people should get jabbed...not coercion at all!
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Crypto donations:
1Ju4yXw4Xd36wGfpUqSHWfUQL8DtAFkrpd
Join my discord!
https://discord.gg/AH4tk9h6
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #biden #joebiden
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