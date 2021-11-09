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Michelle XX: Dystopia on It's way! 'Robot Dog' [08.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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56 views • November 09, 2021
Note: Pain is Comming to us all...
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Robot Dog looks like an episode Black Mirror. Is this what our future holds? Will those of us without a Health Pass be policed by robotics?

Robot Dog: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=robot+dog+2021&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images

171 viewsNov 8, 2021
Michelle XX
3.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/el5VhhP0DLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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