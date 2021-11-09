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Michelle XX: Dystopia on It's way! 'Robot Dog' [08.11.2021]
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56 views • November 09, 2021
Note: Pain is Comming to us all...
https://www.bostondynamics.com/ - Changing your idea of what robots can do.
Spot Inspection Solution - Spot for Industrial Inspections
Automate remote or hazardous inspections with Spot, the agile mobile robot.
https://www.bostondynamics.com/solutions/inspection
Meet Spot Enterprise
682,211 views Feb 2, 2021
Boston Dynamics - 2.84M subscribers
Deploy Spot for autonomous inspection and data collection on hazardous and remote sites.
Learn more by watching our launch event https://youtu.be/WvTdNwyADZc or visiting our website at https://www.bostondynamics.com
https://youtu.be/F843AqfNsaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vVhkEfw4nOGp8TyDk7RcQ
Robot Dog looks like an episode Black Mirror. Is this what our future holds? Will those of us without a Health Pass be policed by robotics?
Robot Dog: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=robot+dog+2021&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
171 viewsNov 8, 2021
Michelle XX
3.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/el5VhhP0DLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
https://www.bostondynamics.com/ - Changing your idea of what robots can do.
Spot Inspection Solution - Spot for Industrial Inspections
Automate remote or hazardous inspections with Spot, the agile mobile robot.
https://www.bostondynamics.com/solutions/inspection
Meet Spot Enterprise
682,211 views Feb 2, 2021
Boston Dynamics - 2.84M subscribers
Deploy Spot for autonomous inspection and data collection on hazardous and remote sites.
Learn more by watching our launch event https://youtu.be/WvTdNwyADZc or visiting our website at https://www.bostondynamics.com
https://youtu.be/F843AqfNsaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vVhkEfw4nOGp8TyDk7RcQ
Robot Dog looks like an episode Black Mirror. Is this what our future holds? Will those of us without a Health Pass be policed by robotics?
Robot Dog: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=robot+dog+2021&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
171 viewsNov 8, 2021
Michelle XX
3.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/el5VhhP0DLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
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