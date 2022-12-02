Create New Account
Episode 21 of The Jim Gale Show: Farming as a Work of Art (And Health) Featuring Dr. Barre Paul Lando
In this episode, Dr. Barre Paul Lando, a chiropractor and functional doctor who also has extensive training in conventional, Chinese, and other medicines, shares his life off-grid on his permaculture farm.

He provides unique insights on the healing powers of nature and the ways he uses his expertise as a doctor, and his wife’s skills as a gardener, to create their farm.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1700

