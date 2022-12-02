Episode 21 of The Jim Gale Show: Farming as a Work of Art (And Health) Featuring Dr. Barre Paul Lando

In this episode, Dr. Barre Paul Lando, a chiropractor and functional doctor who also has extensive training in conventional, Chinese, and other medicines, shares his life off-grid on his permaculture farm.
He provides unique insights on the healing powers of nature and the ways he uses his expertise as a doctor, and his wife’s skills as a gardener, to create their farm.
Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1700
Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.
The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.
