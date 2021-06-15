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Hundreds gather for first ever Men’s March against abortion in DC
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101 views • June 15, 2021
Approximately 300 American men walked in the capital to “call for the end of the government sanctioned daily mass murder of abortion” last weekend. LifeSiteNews was on site, interviewing many of the participants.
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