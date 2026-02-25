México On Fire: U.S. to Intervene in War for North American Technate?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje Morić, gives an update from ground zero México detailing the violent aftermath of the reported death of a major cartel leader. He describes encountering narco blockades (torched vehicles) while attempting to navigate the city, which he characterizes as a "ghost town" during the peak of the unrest. Beyond personal observations, he analyzes the potential for increased U.S. military involvement and the geopolitical implications of joint security operations. He explores various theories suggesting the chaos could be a planned strategy of tension designed to justify a North American Union or Technate.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Show Notes
https://www.business-standard.com/sports/football-news/will-fifa-take-2026-wc-host-rights-away-from-guadalajara-amid-cartel-chaos-126022300872_1.html
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/did-the-puerto-vallarta-costco-burn-down/
https://x.com/HuasoBB/status/2026083731727872290
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mexicos-cjng-decapitation-strike-fallout-not-end-just-beginning
https://x.com/eduardomenoni/status/2026404233520488705
https://x.com/lbrglobal/status/2025634000786915698
https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/2026067108669571206
https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2026036079556534480
https://x.com/RonPaulInstitut/status/2025990042137559180
https://x.com/WeTheBrandon/status/2025795512746525043
https://x.com/Geopolitics_Emp/status/1892461397457457489
https://www.borderreport.com/news/military/navy-seal-team-2-headed-to-mexico-on-training-mission/amp/
https://x.com/Kathleen_Tyson_/status/2026344434577609061
https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/2025745255459381337
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ol8SUQjyiU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RjF89CjmI8
https://x.com/Defence_Index/status/2026165038156001784
https://x.com/21WIRE/status/2025646176209358971
https://x.com/jamesguzman8/status/2026032842786934957
https://www.facebook.com/jason.christoff.12
https://www.facebook.com/dan.dicks.77
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u32-8AUvUM
https://x.com/DollarVigilante/status/2025729497870356650
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)