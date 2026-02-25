México On Fire: U.S. to Intervene in War for North American Technate?

Host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje Morić, gives an update from ground zero México detailing the violent aftermath of the reported death of a major cartel leader. He describes encountering narco blockades (torched vehicles) while attempting to navigate the city, which he characterizes as a "ghost town" during the peak of the unrest. Beyond personal observations, he analyzes the potential for increased U.S. military involvement and the geopolitical implications of joint security operations. He explores various theories suggesting the chaos could be a planned strategy of tension designed to justify a North American Union or Technate.





Show Notes





