BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

México On Fire: U.S. to Intervene in War for North American Technate?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 1 day ago

Host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje Morić, gives an update from ground zero México detailing the violent aftermath of the reported death of a major cartel leader. He describes encountering narco blockades (torched vehicles) while attempting to navigate the city, which he characterizes as a "ghost town" during the peak of the unrest. Beyond personal observations, he analyzes the potential for increased U.S. military involvement and the geopolitical implications of joint security operations. He explores various theories suggesting the chaos could be a planned strategy of tension designed to justify a North American Union or Technate.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Show Notes


https://www.business-standard.com/sports/football-news/will-fifa-take-2026-wc-host-rights-away-from-guadalajara-amid-cartel-chaos-126022300872_1.html

https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/did-the-puerto-vallarta-costco-burn-down/

https://x.com/HuasoBB/status/2026083731727872290

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mexicos-cjng-decapitation-strike-fallout-not-end-just-beginning

https://x.com/eduardomenoni/status/2026404233520488705

https://x.com/lbrglobal/status/2025634000786915698

https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/2026067108669571206

https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2026036079556534480

https://x.com/RonPaulInstitut/status/2025990042137559180

https://x.com/WeTheBrandon/status/2025795512746525043

https://x.com/Geopolitics_Emp/status/1892461397457457489

https://www.borderreport.com/news/military/navy-seal-team-2-headed-to-mexico-on-training-mission/amp/

https://x.com/Kathleen_Tyson_/status/2026344434577609061

https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/2025745255459381337

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ol8SUQjyiU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RjF89CjmI8

https://x.com/Defence_Index/status/2026165038156001784

https://x.com/21WIRE/status/2025646176209358971

https://x.com/jamesguzman8/status/2026032842786934957

https://www.facebook.com/jason.christoff.12

https://www.facebook.com/dan.dicks.77

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u32-8AUvUM

https://x.com/DollarVigilante/status/2025729497870356650


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpcivil wardrugsmexicobordercartelsnarcosnorth american uniontechnatemencho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
SCOTUS Saves America from Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

SCOTUS Saves America from Trump’s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

Mike Adams
Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he&#8217;s &#8220;just like them&#8221; because he &#8220;can&#8217;t read&#8221;

Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he’s “just like them” because he “can’t read”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy