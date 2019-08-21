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The Coming Flu Pandemic
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126 views • August 21, 2019
My pastor at C3 church in the Detroit Metro area actually discusses the things I post here. This was a sermon from two weeks ago that is important he is fully aware of the Genesis 6 paradigm and is not afraid to include this perspective. He talks about needing a vaccination but it is not a traditional one he is talking about please listen and enjoy.
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