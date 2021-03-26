UFO'S and NATO - The Human Mutilation Cover Up

NOT SUITABLE FOR UNDER 18'S



In 2009 Richplanet produced “Silent Killers”: A documentary exposing the truth about animal mutilation in the UK, and attempts by authorities to cover up what is happening. Animal carcases including horses, sheep and cows have been discovered regularly having undergone surgical procedures, where blood and organs are cleanly removed. The phenomenon is difficult to explain in conventional terms, and has been linked for decades with UFO’s, because strange lights are sometimes witnessed in proximity to sites where animal carcases are found.



A question people ask when they hear about animal mutilation is whether human beings have suffered similar attacks. This film attempts to answer this very controversial question. Rumours about human mutilation have circulated the UFO community for years with some people claiming to have had contact with a military group which is used to acquire the corpses of victims of human mutilation. In the film we reveal the testimony of a black ops soldier, who was employed by a secret NATO “find and secure” military team. Their job is to search for and then protect sites where human mutilation has taken place until another team arrives to remove the evidence.



A staggering claim revealed in the film is the level of advanced knowledge NATO has of UFO activity, and technology used to intercept UFOs in attempts to bring them to the ground. The “find and secure” team would be sent out to locations before UFO activity had taken place, indicating NATO has some sort of advanced intelligence about the behaviour of UFOs. Our source also claims NATO has technology with the capability of immobilising UFOs which it has used to acquire them.



DVD available at richplanet.net



Richard Hall Youtube Channel Here