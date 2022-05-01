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Patriot Candidates Unite OHIO Live Stream April 30, 2022
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0 view • May 01, 2022
LIVE Stream! Patriot Candidates Unite OHIO
On April 30th, we invited anyone running for a political seat in Ohio, along with all patriots who love this state and our country, and all patriot pastors, & Patriot group leaders to come for the biggest night of political, patriotic and pastoral unity that has ever been seen! We will have a night of speakers, candidates, prayer and good 'ol fashioned revival! We're going to forever change the way politics are done in this nation!
We have a deeply divided Governor's Primary. Jim Renacci , Joe Blystone, and Ron Hood all have grassroot support and desire to be Constitutional Conservatives, but who does God want? Let's ask Him. All of these candidates are running to take on Lockdown king Mike Dewine and their supporters are true patriots. We also have a wildcard in Independent candidate Niel Petersen, a pastor and also a constitutional conservative. Independent candidates go straight to the general election, bypassing the primary; so regardless of what happens in a few weeks, with GOD there is ALWAYS hope! Let's pray for God to move in our May 3rd Primaries, that he raise up Godly candidates, and for Revival to spread across our state.
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godprayerpoliticiansohioprimaryblystonepatriot candidatespetersenconstitutional conservativesmay 3rd primaries
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