Ben Bergquam: CCP Collaborates With Mexican Drug Cartels To Use Fentanyl To Harm Young Americans

https://gnews.org/articles/604832

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Ben Bergquam, director of Frontline America: The Chinese Communist Party is an godless communist regime that uses torture and murder to control and keep them in power. They also collaborate with Mexican cartels to bring fentanyl to the United States, killing large numbers of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 35.



