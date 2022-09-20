US Sports Net Today! Raiders Have Some 'plainin' To Do!
US Sports College Football Highlights and Alpha Performance What it is and why it’s important
US Sports Net Affiliate Partner Spotlight: Hanes!
Today's Devotional: Enter The Kingdom, Become Like A Child
The Las Vegas Raiders Play Here!
US Sports Net
Sunday, September 25, 2022 12:30 PM (ET)
Raiders @ Tennessee Titans
Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host
