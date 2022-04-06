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These Non-GMO Foods Are Sprayed with Glyphosate/"Roundup" Weed Killer: Oats, Wheat, Barley, Rye, Rice, Potatoes, and Sweet Potatoes (WhatIsRoundup.com
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85 views • April 06, 2022
Courtesy of: https://therealtruthconference.com/ . For a 4-part, comprehensive game plan to regain and/or safeguard your health: 1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) and look around: https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns and https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance Ambassador (referral code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you.
For the "whole enchilada" if you'd love to help spread the word about: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador" to earn up to 17% commissions, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder
2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat , https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomat.com/danny . To share, use: iWantABiomat.com
3. To bind/chelate the stirred-up toxins released into your bloodstream and gut with zeolite/fuvic acid and chlorella, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/FulvicZeolite (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=11924992725:1&;giftcard=dannyzen ) & https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaPowder (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6615123361864:1&giftcard=dannyzen), respectively. For chlorella tablets, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaTablets (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6593845887048:1&giftcard=dannyzen
4. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo
To learn more about the world's FIRST DetoxProject.org-certified product to be a GMO/Roundup detox solution, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic over-the-counter nutritional supplement! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup . Learn more at: https://Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: DANNYZEN at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease
Watch other Purium videos at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel
To help others know about Biome Medic and possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME, visit: https://isharepurium.com/our-opportunity?giftcard=dannyzen or https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithPurium
Contact me w/ ?'s and before filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinPurium OR https://puriumenrollment.com/#/Enrollment?giftcard=dannyzen so you can:
1. be part of a company that has already COMMITTED to being 100% plastic-FREE
2. STOP trading time for $ by having LEVERAGE w/ a highly SCALABLE business model so you can "own your life"
3. possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME
4. build YOUR dreams vs. someone else's
5. be able to live your dream lifestyle sooner than later,
6. learn new things and "meet" new people
7. actually have FUN while "plworking!" (playing and working!) and, most meaningfully,
8. potentially save someone's health and/or life!
by becoming a Purium Brand Partner:
voice: 1+786.441.2727 | text: 305.297.9360 | 1+800.250.8975
Skype: ajnj08 (2 no's)
[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
7081 Environ Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA
* need to pay shipping
** you pay return shipping & possible 20% re-stocking fee
For the "whole enchilada" if you'd love to help spread the word about: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador" to earn up to 17% commissions, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder
2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat , https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomat.com/danny . To share, use: iWantABiomat.com
3. To bind/chelate the stirred-up toxins released into your bloodstream and gut with zeolite/fuvic acid and chlorella, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/FulvicZeolite (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=11924992725:1&;giftcard=dannyzen ) & https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaPowder (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6615123361864:1&giftcard=dannyzen), respectively. For chlorella tablets, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaTablets (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6593845887048:1&giftcard=dannyzen
4. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo
To learn more about the world's FIRST DetoxProject.org-certified product to be a GMO/Roundup detox solution, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic over-the-counter nutritional supplement! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup . Learn more at: https://Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: DANNYZEN at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease
Watch other Purium videos at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel
To help others know about Biome Medic and possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME, visit: https://isharepurium.com/our-opportunity?giftcard=dannyzen or https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithPurium
Contact me w/ ?'s and before filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinPurium OR https://puriumenrollment.com/#/Enrollment?giftcard=dannyzen so you can:
1. be part of a company that has already COMMITTED to being 100% plastic-FREE
2. STOP trading time for $ by having LEVERAGE w/ a highly SCALABLE business model so you can "own your life"
3. possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME
4. build YOUR dreams vs. someone else's
5. be able to live your dream lifestyle sooner than later,
6. learn new things and "meet" new people
7. actually have FUN while "plworking!" (playing and working!) and, most meaningfully,
8. potentially save someone's health and/or life!
by becoming a Purium Brand Partner:
voice: 1+786.441.2727 | text: 305.297.9360 | 1+800.250.8975
Skype: ajnj08 (2 no's)
[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
7081 Environ Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA
* need to pay shipping
** you pay return shipping & possible 20% re-stocking fee
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