Terrifying Testimony of Seeing Snakes --DNA Transfer Cellular Memory
Saved and Loved
A testimony of an older lady hallucinating snakes and sea creatures after receiving her Pzifer shot. Her experience seems to describe the snake's DNA transfer cellular memory, which is real. Many organ recipients have experienced donor memories and personality changes. I believe that's what she is describing in the video. It confirms that snake DNA/RNA is in the shots.

vaccines snakes pfizer cellular memory DNA transfer DNA memory

