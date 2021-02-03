Fake Trial: What If Trump Just Didn't Show Up?

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The Senate trial of former president Donald Trump is a farce, dead on arrival, and a mockery of justice. The votes for conviction are not there, as we learned from last week's procedural vote on constitutionality. The idea of removing someone from office who is not in office makes no sense. The sole goal is to prevent Trump from running for office again. What if Trump and Trump's team just didn't show up for this show trial?
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