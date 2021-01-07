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How Screwed Are We Politically? Wellllll.......
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169 views • January 07, 2021
full podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/July17
Are we heading towards FEMA camps, new world order and one world government? Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio attempt an answer lies with a listener on the Freedomain Radio Sunday call in show, 2 PM EST every Sunday.
Are we heading towards FEMA camps, new world order and one world government? Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio attempt an answer lies with a listener on the Freedomain Radio Sunday call in show, 2 PM EST every Sunday.
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