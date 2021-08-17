© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7grainsofsalt2: Carbon & Nano Graphene DNA Technology 666 [16.08.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • August 17, 2021
Nano Graphene: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nano+Graphene&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Nai-ChangYeh Ted talk Nano Graphene https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nai-ChangYeh+Ted+talk+Nano+Graphene&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Listen to Nai-ChangYeh explain on Ted talk a little bit about carbon & graphene.
(Full clip on 'A Call for an Uprising') Do not take the jäb.
It it time to turn to Jesus. Test everything.
Videos & Links used today
-- -- -- -- --
-- -- --
A Call for an Uprising - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoL_BqZTFnc&;t=0s
-- -- --
Kowboy Conscious Community 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKVDHu_rMjU&;t=1s
-- -- --
Shaking My Head Productions - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YDMyWLLODU&;t=0s
-- -- --
Chuck Middleton - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UA1S5v0HmE&;t=0s
-- -- --
More videos are on 7grainsofsalt3, 'Sound Beam' - https://youtu.be/zTY24DWbKR8
God bless y'all & have a great day!
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
1,000 viewsAug 16, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cGleCa4KH6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Nai-ChangYeh Ted talk Nano Graphene https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nai-ChangYeh+Ted+talk+Nano+Graphene&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Listen to Nai-ChangYeh explain on Ted talk a little bit about carbon & graphene.
(Full clip on 'A Call for an Uprising') Do not take the jäb.
It it time to turn to Jesus. Test everything.
Videos & Links used today
-- -- -- -- --
-- -- --
A Call for an Uprising - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoL_BqZTFnc&;t=0s
-- -- --
Kowboy Conscious Community 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKVDHu_rMjU&;t=1s
-- -- --
Shaking My Head Productions - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YDMyWLLODU&;t=0s
-- -- --
Chuck Middleton - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UA1S5v0HmE&;t=0s
-- -- --
More videos are on 7grainsofsalt3, 'Sound Beam' - https://youtu.be/zTY24DWbKR8
God bless y'all & have a great day!
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
1,000 viewsAug 16, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cGleCa4KH6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.