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See the Powerful In-Depth Wide-Ranging Alex Jones Interview Censored by YouTube
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553 views • September 07, 2021
Watch the Jake Ducey interview with Alex Jones that was pulled from YouTube as it was going viral. When he asked why they took it down he was hit with a strike on another video. See more of Jake Ducey's work here, while you still can: https://www.youtube.com/jakeducey
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=613513d74b8d8f099f32219a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=613513d74b8d8f099f32219a
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