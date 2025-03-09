BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RESURFACED BATHHOUSE BARRY CLIP ☭ COMES BACK TO HAUNT DEMS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
375 views • 1 month ago

Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus discusses the Trump administration's efforts to end the war in Ukraine and former President Obama's 2014 remarks about Russia on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit


FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is one of the leading business networks on television. In 2025 it opened the year posting double-digit advantages across business day, market hours and total day viewers in January. Additionally, the network continued to lead business news programming, with each business day program placing among the top 15 shows, while FBN delivered its highest-rated month since April 2023 with market hours.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYBaYvm2jbE


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9mru12


Inset: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/scientists-confirm-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-male-media-blackout/

big mikerussia russia russiabathhouse barrymulti pronged offensiveresurfaced clip
