Ukrainian troops shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk with MLRS - Hits were recorded at a Supermarket and a Pharmacy, a Residential Bldg was also Damaged. - 011623.

Ukrainian troops shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk with MLRS, hits were recorded at a supermarket and a pharmacy, a residential building was also damaged.
According to updated data, two people were killed during the shelling of Donetsk, the number of wounded increased to four.
