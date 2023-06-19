Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Ed Dowd on Infowars - Excess Deaths Rise in Millenials Following Covid Shot Push
Published a day ago
Maria Zeee on Infowars


June 19, 2023


Ed Dowd joins guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show (https://banned.video/watch?id=6489025747c3b95f25ee03b6) to break down the evidence pointing to the rise in excess deaths in millennials following the COVID jab push. Ed also details the coming economic collapse people must prepare for.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2v3do0-excess-deaths-rise-in-millenials-following-covid-shot-push.html

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsvaccineeconomic collapsevaxmillenialsjabshotinjectioncovidexcess deathsed dowdmaria zeeeincolationcovid shot push

