Alleged LBGTQ+ Judge Jury Tampering to Convict Str8 Male? 👺
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
12 views • 1 day ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115582879665818043


https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick


I, Steven G. Erickson # WBNemesis am looking to sue Bill Gates Federally in Concord, New Hampshire for Assault.


I am SvenVonErick on X. I don't check comments here. Voicemails & Texts reviewed by me every 72 Hours at 1 706 740 9324. 🙏 


Robert Henry needs to have his case looked into to Felony Arrest Judge English for Soros Court Abuse of the Straight White Christian Male. 

Keywords
politicsusconspiracyinjustice
