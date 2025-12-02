14. Vijayanagara - The Last Emperors of South India

Mirrored Content:

On the rocky banks of South India's Tungabhadra River, an enormous ruined city lies crumbling...





In this episode, we look at the Vijayanagara Empire of Southern India, a civilization that has all but faded from memory in many parts of the world.





Find out how this remarkable society rose up out of an age of conflict and fragmentation, how it built one of the largest and most impressive medieval cities in the world, and developed an identity that was both South Indian in nature, and global in its outlook. With readings in Sanskrit, and the sounds of traditional Carnatic music, find out what happened to bring the great stone temples of Vijayanagara crashing down in fire and flame.