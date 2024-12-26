UFO CLEANS UP CHEMTRAIL 🌫🛸 NOT EVEN KIDDING

Concerned Citizen - UFO Cleans up Chemtrail I’m not even kidding.





A UFO has been filmed seemingly sucking up the clouds in the sky left behind by an aircraft engine.

This bizarre footage was captured when chemtrails disappeared behind a white light that moved smoothly through them.

And when it was done, the unidentified light or craft just zipped off again.

Posted online by YouTuber WTFflow , the video was taken on September 28 at 7.41pm.

He explains: "I was watching an odd looking light crossing the sky at variable speeds around my house, during the sunset.





"To me it was just some sort of helicopter, or maybe a drone. But after five or 10 minutes, I began suspecting the object not to be manmade.





"It was performing weird manoeuvres, accelerating and decelerating randomly."





Finding his camcorder, WTFflow started to film the chemtrails, and was stunned by what he saw.





As he explains, and the video seems to show : "The object stopped in front of the chemtrail, and slowly destroyed it.





"Indeed, the trail was being 'consumed' progressively. I was simply speechless."





He says he remains convinced there's a link between the UFO and the chemtrails disappearing.





"Such a huge trail can't just disappear like that, for no reason! And only a small portion of the trail gets erased, justly around the object!"





He adds: "After the UFO attacked the trail, it moved backwards and flied West, in my opposite direction. It disappeared pretty quickly."





WTFflow is full of theories on what he captured on camera.





"What was that object? Man-made prototype to delete chemtrails? Some extra-terrestrial technology made to protect us? (maybe a bit far-fetched, but seriously, have you ever seen that before?) I just don't have a clue of what this is."





