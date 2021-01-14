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FYOT - The roots of the Pelosi Crime family (prepared exclusively for RDM)
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142 views • January 14, 2021
A look at the family behind American Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi and their flagrant disregard for the law in using their political positions to get away with their crimes... this short clip was produced exclusively for Real Deal Media (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/RealDealMedia) a channel we wholeheartedly support for their relentless pursuit of truth.
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Find us on Social media:
Brighteon Social @fyotruth
GAB @ fyotruth
Twitter @fyotruth (until they kick us off for being honest which apparently goes against their standards)
And find Real Deal Media here:
Brighteon Social: @realdealmedia
Facebook: @therealdeanryan (live Real Deal Reports daily on FB live until further notice due to you tube censorship)
Twitter @therealdeanryan
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