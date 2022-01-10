Olympic runner(31 y/o) has a heart attack

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"BAD NEWS 😣
Unfortunately a myocarditis is holding me back right now. It's definitely not an easy time for me but I'm not giving up. I hope to be back soon, chasing my dreams... and competitors"
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYZMl_7IyAG/
Mirrored - Jack Foobar