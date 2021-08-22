© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ovidcay: the Facts (Max Headroom)
Follow
2
Share
Report
55 views • August 22, 2021
ethay ovidcay accinevay oesday otnay otectpray againstyay acquiringyay ovidcay , ornay oesday ityay eventpray accinatedvay eoplepay omfray eadingspray ethay irusvay .
ethay ovidcay accinevay ashay assivemay adverseyay effectsyay andyay isyay onyay oursecay otay ausecay oremay illnessesyay andyay eathsday anthay ovidcay . amongyay ethay adverseyay effectsyay areyay infertilityyay andyay ontaneousspay abortionyay .
ethay accinevay ainstray ethay irusvay otay evolveyay ariantsvay atthay escapeyay ethay immuneyay esponseray .
the ethalitylay ofyay ethay ovidcay irusvay ashay eenbay assivelymay overstatedyay .
the umbernay ofyay ovidcay asescay ereway assivelymay overstatedyay ybay ayay efectiveday rpcay esttay .
the outbreakyay ofyay ewnay asescay ascribedyay otay ethay eltaday ariantvay areyay orstway inyay ethay ountriescay ithway ethay ostmay eavilyhay accinatedvay opulationspay .
known urescay uchsay asyay qhcay andyay ivermectinyay areyay intentionallyyay ockedblay omfray useyay ybay officialyay otocolpray .
large umbersnay ofyay optay evellay ientistsscay andyay octorsday areyay allingcay orfay ayay althay otay ovidcay accinationvay . esethay allscay areyay uppressedsay ybay ethay umscay esstitutespray andyay ignoredyay ybay officialyay authoritiesyay .
ethay ovidcay accinevay ashay assivemay adverseyay effectsyay andyay isyay onyay oursecay otay ausecay oremay illnessesyay andyay eathsday anthay ovidcay . amongyay ethay adverseyay effectsyay areyay infertilityyay andyay ontaneousspay abortionyay .
ethay accinevay ainstray ethay irusvay otay evolveyay ariantsvay atthay escapeyay ethay immuneyay esponseray .
the ethalitylay ofyay ethay ovidcay irusvay ashay eenbay assivelymay overstatedyay .
the umbernay ofyay ovidcay asescay ereway assivelymay overstatedyay ybay ayay efectiveday rpcay esttay .
the outbreakyay ofyay ewnay asescay ascribedyay otay ethay eltaday ariantvay areyay orstway inyay ethay ountriescay ithway ethay ostmay eavilyhay accinatedvay opulationspay .
known urescay uchsay asyay qhcay andyay ivermectinyay areyay intentionallyyay ockedblay omfray useyay ybay officialyay otocolpray .
large umbersnay ofyay optay evellay ientistsscay andyay octorsday areyay allingcay orfay ayay althay otay ovidcay accinationvay . esethay allscay areyay uppressedsay ybay ethay umscay esstitutespray andyay ignoredyay ybay officialyay authoritiesyay .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.