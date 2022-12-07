Create New Account
Excess Deaths Rise in 2022 as Covid Injections Forced on the Public
Rick Langley
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan for depopulation as deadly injections are pushed on the public amid a rise in excessive deaths.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-k-approves-pfizer-covid-vaccine-for-babies-despite-study-showing-1-in-500-hospitalised-with-side-effects/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-virologist-spike-protein-causing-main-heart-artery-rupture/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/that-is-where-tyranny-starts-new-zealand-may-take-baby-from-parents-demanding-unvaccinated-blood-for-heart-surgery/

Matthew 24

6 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places:

8 Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall put you to death: and you shall be hated by all nations for my name's sake.

10 And then shall many be scandalized: and shall betray one another: and shall hate one another.


Keywords
eugenicsdiabolicalexcess deathsrise in 2022as covid injectionsforced on the public

