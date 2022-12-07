Excess Deaths Rise in 2022 as Covid Injections Forced on the Public

Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan for depopulation as deadly injections are pushed on the public amid a rise in excessive deaths.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-k-approves-pfizer-covid-vaccine-for-babies-despite-study-showing-1-in-500-hospitalised-with-side-effects/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-virologist-spike-protein-causing-main-heart-artery-rupture/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/that-is-where-tyranny-starts-new-zealand-may-take-baby-from-parents-demanding-unvaccinated-blood-for-heart-surgery/
Matthew 24
6 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places:
8 Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.
9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall put you to death: and you shall be hated by all nations for my name's sake.
10 And then shall many be scandalized: and shall betray one another: and shall hate one another.
