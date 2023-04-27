Tai' Shan a Song of Eternity

Neil Peart of Rush wrote this Song while sitting atop the Sacred Mt. Tai the Highest Point of Shandong Province China. Da Legend of da Ancient Emperor Huang Ti states Dat if you climb to Da Top of Da Mountain & "Raise your Hands 2 Heaven" dat you will live to be at least 100 years old, & well on your way to Eternity!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.