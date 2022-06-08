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Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Pre-Diabetes, Adrenal Fatigue, Joint Pain And Weight Gain 06/07/22
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58 views • June 08, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Pre-Diabetes, Adrenal Fatigue, Joint Pain And Weight Gain 06/07/22
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the annual costs for the treatment of common diseases. The cost for treating heart disease is $316.8 billion. MS (multiple sclerosis) $85 billion and arthritis $686.8 billion. Asserting these numbers are only to treat symptoms.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of omega 3 fatty acids. They work as bioactive lipids and data has shown they help boost heart health by promoting healthy blood pressure, triglyceride and HDL levels. They have a beneficial effect on blood flow and circulation.
Callers
Michael has a friend who thinks she has fungus in her body.
Amanda has several health challenges including pre-diabetes, adrenal fatigue, joint pain and weight gain.
Dave's doctors wants to give him a blood transfusion.
Ken has a friend recovering from COVID 19 has chronic fatigue and tinnitis.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the annual costs for the treatment of common diseases. The cost for treating heart disease is $316.8 billion. MS (multiple sclerosis) $85 billion and arthritis $686.8 billion. Asserting these numbers are only to treat symptoms.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of omega 3 fatty acids. They work as bioactive lipids and data has shown they help boost heart health by promoting healthy blood pressure, triglyceride and HDL levels. They have a beneficial effect on blood flow and circulation.
Callers
Michael has a friend who thinks she has fungus in her body.
Amanda has several health challenges including pre-diabetes, adrenal fatigue, joint pain and weight gain.
Dave's doctors wants to give him a blood transfusion.
Ken has a friend recovering from COVID 19 has chronic fatigue and tinnitis.
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