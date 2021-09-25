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COVID cases VS Fully Vaccination Rate Comparison India, The US, Israel
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143 views • September 25, 2021
A great comparison of India, The US and Israel in the rate of COVID cases. Spoiler Alert... the most vaccinated countries have the highest rates of COVID.
This video is a Re-upload of a video found on Youtube. I am amazed it lasted long enough for me to grab it and put it here! You will see this smart guy knows how to fool the Youtube censorship...!
Please watch and SHARE...!
LETS HAVE A BIG ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THE CREATOR... TONY LIN....!
This video is a Re-upload of a video found on Youtube. I am amazed it lasted long enough for me to grab it and put it here! You will see this smart guy knows how to fool the Youtube censorship...!
Please watch and SHARE...!
LETS HAVE A BIG ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THE CREATOR... TONY LIN....!
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