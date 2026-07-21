Funding the Destruction of Children - Terry Schilling - Freedom Alive® Ep189

So-called medical professionals are taking advantage of vulnerable children and convincing them they were born in the wrong body. Taxpayers are paying for their medical mutilation. Terry Schilling is president of the American Principles Project and his organization has released a new report uncovering the rapid growth of the gender industry and the money behind it. Terry shares how this industry has preyed on confused minors to turn a profit, and what we can do to hold them accountable.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered July 19, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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