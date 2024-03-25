Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Phil Craig: Inside the Fight for Western Cape's Autonomy | Spread Great Ideas Podcast
channel image
Spread Great Ideas
0 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published 21 hours ago

Discover the story of Western Cape, a region in South Africa that's striving for more control over its own affairs, separate from the national government's decisions.


Phil Craig, leader of the Referendum Party (

https://www.referendumparty.org/

) dives into the actions and plans of various groups, especially the DA (Democratic Alliance).


This clip discusses the complex journey of trying to achieve self-determination within South Africa, detailing the strategies used, the hurdles encountered, and what this means for the future of both the Western Cape and the country as a whole.


⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰


01:15

 - The Quest for Autonomy

02:30

 - The Role of the Democratic Alliance (DA)

04:45

 - The Western Cape Peoples Bill

06:00

 - Political Strategies and Negotiations

08:15

 - Challenges in Achieving Federalism

10:30

 - The Impact of National Politics

12:45

 - Public Opinion and International Law

14:00

 - The Future of Western Cape’s Autonomy Movement


Watch the full podcast episode with Phil Craig here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxuGDK7d6Lg


Subscribe now to stay updated on our latest episodes and be a part of our community. Your voice matters to us, so join the conversation and spread great ideas!

Keywords
racismrace relationssocial justicesouth africasocial issuesequalitypublic debatepolitical discourseinstitutional racismgovernment policiespolicy analysispolitical controversyspread great ideas podcastphil craigpolicy impact

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket