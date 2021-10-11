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White House Press Secretary Refers to the Vaccinated as 'Marked People' (Sep. 10, 2021)
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463 views • October 11, 2021
While a myriad of people, even religious experts, have done all they know how to explain to people that the COVID vaccines are NOT the "Mark of the Beast"; while White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki let slip otherwise. During the September 10, 2021 press briefing, Psaki, from the podium in the White House Press Briefing room, responding to a reporter's question about Biden's mandate by saying the following:
What you heard the President convey yesterday are the next steps he is taking, using every lever of government, to reduce, uh, sicknesses, to reduce hospitalizations, to protect marked people, and save more lives.
-Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, September 10, 2021 Press Briefing
She actually said it, MARKED PEOPLE.
MARKED PEOPLE!!!!!!!!
No one makes a mistake like that. No one substitutes the word "marked" for "more."
The vaccinated are "marked people."
What other mark could she have meant other than the mark of the beast?
What you heard the President convey yesterday are the next steps he is taking, using every lever of government, to reduce, uh, sicknesses, to reduce hospitalizations, to protect marked people, and save more lives.
-Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, September 10, 2021 Press Briefing
She actually said it, MARKED PEOPLE.
MARKED PEOPLE!!!!!!!!
No one makes a mistake like that. No one substitutes the word "marked" for "more."
The vaccinated are "marked people."
What other mark could she have meant other than the mark of the beast?
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