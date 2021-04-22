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The Great Maricopa Arizona Audit (Real This Time)
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150 views • April 22, 2021
‘I’m beginning to wonder if they’re not as confident in their (election) system as they say they are,’ Fann told Capitol Media Services on Friday.
She was reacting to the latest refusal by county supervisors to let Senate-hired auditors review the tallying equipment and hand count the 2.1 million ballots where they are currently located at county election offices.
She was reacting to the latest refusal by county supervisors to let Senate-hired auditors review the tallying equipment and hand count the 2.1 million ballots where they are currently located at county election offices.
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