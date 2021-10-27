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Dr. Rima Laibow's 2009 prediction on the pandemic & vax, depopulation
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318 views • October 27, 2021
This was originally aired on September 2009, that's 12 years ago this month. She got most of it right. She knew enough to warn that the govt will fake a pandemic and will euthanize/sterilize most people with the jabbo that follows.
Originally from https://www.roxytube.com/watch/a-warning-from-2009-jesse-ventura-speaks-with-dr-rima-e-laibow_VYPFjR6yYM5pB63.html
Originally from https://www.roxytube.com/watch/a-warning-from-2009-jesse-ventura-speaks-with-dr-rima-e-laibow_VYPFjR6yYM5pB63.html
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