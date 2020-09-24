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The Controlled Disintegration of California
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22 views • September 24, 2020
Over the decades California has gone through a major change. Politically, it went from being a RED STATE - Republican, to a BLUE STATE - Democrat. It became tyrannical in its push for environmental rules and regulations. Because of that industry and people have had a very difficult time trying to cope with these demands. The price of living and doing business in California has become unbearable! Let's not forget the deviant and violent behavior that is allowed to run rampant as well and the illegal immigration that is bankrupting the state. The mismanagement of the forests is 'in your face' criminal behavior coming from the Government and bureaucrats themselves. The loss of life - human AND animal, the destruction of whole communities, farms, forests and fields is obviously being consciously allowed to destroy this state and it must stop!
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