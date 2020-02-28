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NEW Leaked Footage from China: VERY DISTURBING!!
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762 views • February 28, 2020
Very Violent arrest happening in #Wuhan #China as more people showing fierce resistance before being overpowered and handcuffed by police, ready to be taken away in a waiting vehicle for ‘treatment’!!
More food grown by farmers are being destroyed all over China calming its to handle the #H5N1 #BirdFlu!! And Massive amounts of the elderly are dying off!!
#coronavirus #ChairmanXi #China #PRC 🇨🇳 #violencespolicieres #COVID #concentrationcamps
More food grown by farmers are being destroyed all over China calming its to handle the #H5N1 #BirdFlu!! And Massive amounts of the elderly are dying off!!
#coronavirus #ChairmanXi #China #PRC 🇨🇳 #violencespolicieres #COVID #concentrationcamps
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