BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In 1910, a group of industrialists met and created a report known as the Flexner Report, with the goal of replacing preventative natural medicine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10067 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
215 views • 1 day ago

In 1910, a group of industrialists got together and created a report known as the Flexner Report, with the goal of replacing preventative natural medicine - addressing the root cause instead of merely treating symptoms - with "a system that is literally designed to make us sick".

🌱𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗔 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘❗

👉Do you know what happened back in 1910❓

🌎💊The Rockefeller systems pulled a fast one on humanity and no one found out…now we are one of the sickest countries in the world, that heavily relies on Big Pharma for help…

✍️The Flexner Report of 1910 was established to eliminate all forms of holistic healing. Including sound healing, vibrational healing, frequency based medicine, homeopathy, and indigenous ways of health and wellness. Follow the money!

📆In just a span of 100 years, the world has been riddled with acute and chronic disease. Autoimmune issues, birth defects, mental health pandemics and a dependency for pills, medications, chemo, and other allopathic modalities. Why? How? What?

❌The word “CURE” was abolished and now deemed “illegal” to say for many treatments. They have taken our voice, our essence, our souls and trapped us in an allopathic way of health care. More so sick care. Remember, a patient cured is a customer lost.

🔥Good news…There is another wave of awakening happening within the collective. Millions are waking up. Exploring different methods of healing from physical to spiritual. Gods plan is in full force if you haven’t noticed. Your health is everything!

Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL6BXpBSHX7

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
natural medicine1910the flexner report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy