911-Mossad. 911 is an orchestrated event by the elite who wants to control the world.
There are clear proofs from various sources that points to this truth. The fear and trauma generated by the events of 911 were used by the U.S national security state and its civilians allies to great effect to divide the American population, to attack independent reporting as well as independent thought, to gut the anti-war movement, and to normalize the U.S. government's overt and persistent degradation of the country's Constitution. This, of course, is in addition to the illegal U.S. occupations and drone wars in the Middle East and elsewhere that were also born out of this event. FOLLOW US ON WHATSAPP CHANNEL: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VadypEV4Y9lvsHCSG418 / TELEGRAM CHANNEL: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising / BRIGHTEON FREE SPEECH: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oneninetyfivenationsrising / FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085032247920&mibextid=ZbWKwL / INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/oneninetyfivenationsrising/

