From the brutal Israeli-American aggression on residential areas in the center of the capital, Tehran.

Adding: A historic beautiful UNESCO site damaged (photos shown):

In Tehran, an airstrike by Israel and the US damaged the 16th-century "Palace of Roses"

The explosions damaged the glazing and cladding of the historic Golestan Palace (Palace of Roses), which serves as a museum. It houses the Throne Hall of the Iranian monarchy, where the former Shah of Pahlavi was sworn in.

So, if the son of the former Shah Reza Pahlavi returns to Iran, there will be no place to crown him.

Adding:

The drone carrier ship IRIS Makran was destroyed as a result of an American strike in the port of Bandar Abbas

Adding: CENTCOM reports two more dead US service members, total they report is now six.

Drop Site News journalist Jeremy Scahill reports that U.S. casualties are higher than CENTCOM admits.



