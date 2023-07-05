Create New Account
'Forever Chemicals' Costs 3M $10.3 Billion in Fines
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday

3M to pay $10.3BILLION to settle #ForeverChemical water contamination lawsuits! This is a major victory for the victims of PFAS exposure and a step forward in the fight against these harmful chemicals. #PFAS #watercontamination #3M #settlement #compensation #victims #environment


Keywords
moneystocksinvesting

