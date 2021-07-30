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Stew Peters, pfizer insider reveal more about Graphine in Vaxes, Dr. Mccullough summary, . 1st amendment. Meds, tests and Laws!
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260 views • July 30, 2021
Stew peters: https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html
Dr. McCullough: https://www.brighteon.com/65c53bbc-7f9f-4a70-98c6-f560f3db483b
Marjorie Green: https://www.brighteon.com/629ebb1c-33ee-40fe-b553-8ab88bb2f9e7
Media Script released!! Sen Johnson corrects it! https://www.brighteon.com/460ff701-1f6a-42e3-a8f4-7a05f144148c
Reichstag fire was our January 6 rally! https://www.brighteon.com/9e96eb22-ef51-41ba-9b54-8a70f9f751e0
Dr. Andy Wakefield with Stew peters https://rumble.com/vkegtl-dr.-andy-wakefield-tony-fauci-should-be-held-up-for-treason-eye-popping-int.html
CHD: NIH corruption! https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/regulatory-corruption-cdc-nih-millions-licensing-deals-covid-technologies/
Mike Adams: PCR Test explained: at 27 minute mark.https://www.brighteon.com/758fb347-6459-4429-b6ae-9ecf70f6b350
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Dr. McCullough: https://www.brighteon.com/65c53bbc-7f9f-4a70-98c6-f560f3db483b
Marjorie Green: https://www.brighteon.com/629ebb1c-33ee-40fe-b553-8ab88bb2f9e7
Media Script released!! Sen Johnson corrects it! https://www.brighteon.com/460ff701-1f6a-42e3-a8f4-7a05f144148c
Reichstag fire was our January 6 rally! https://www.brighteon.com/9e96eb22-ef51-41ba-9b54-8a70f9f751e0
Dr. Andy Wakefield with Stew peters https://rumble.com/vkegtl-dr.-andy-wakefield-tony-fauci-should-be-held-up-for-treason-eye-popping-int.html
CHD: NIH corruption! https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/regulatory-corruption-cdc-nih-millions-licensing-deals-covid-technologies/
Mike Adams: PCR Test explained: at 27 minute mark.https://www.brighteon.com/758fb347-6459-4429-b6ae-9ecf70f6b350
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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