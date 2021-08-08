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WARNING The Temple Is On Fire! & The Sun Will Be Darkened... LogicBeforeAuthority
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Thanks to this video to: Daniel Alexander Cannon at LogicBeforeAuthority.

LogicBeforeAuthority

Daniel's Other Platforms:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LogicBeforeAuthor...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0vQk...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LogicBeforeAu...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lo...
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@LogicBefore...
ItemFix: https://www.itemfix.com/c/LogicBefore...
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOL...

9 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
3. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
4. Google Pay ID: r16wh9w
5 Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
6 LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-...
AND #OperationRadiation Teespring Store: https://operationradiation.creator-sp...
( I am adding more designs )
7. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and you pay nothing extra yet I get a very small commission. PLUS: I continue to add great ideas for prepping and preparing for the days ahead.
My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
8. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
9. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569

Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon

EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Text Me: (Texts ONLY) 843-284-3343

GET SOCIAL WITH ME:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforea...
https://twitter.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.instagram.com/logicbefore...

Daniel's Website:
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
Keywords
templebiblical prophecylogicbeforeauthority
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