Sustaina Claus — The Santa of Sustainability

At the 2022 COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, TNA senior editor and onsite correspondent Alex Newman met up with longtime conference co-attendee Philip McMaster, aka Sustaina Claus, aka the Santa of Sustainability.

Although Sustaina Claus and Alex heartily disagree on very many things — McMaster supports the UN and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and travels the world working to bring them to fruition — they both agree that we are living in a world of deception and are being manipulated by those in power, and both believe in the importance of truth.

